Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi files case against ex-husband Shekhar Kapur, demands justice for daughter

Actress-musician Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a property case against her ex-husband Shekhar Kapur. As per Spotboye.com, a friend of Suchitra revealed to the portal that the property which belongs to their daughter Kaveri is being used by Kabir Bedi. Hence, she has no options left but to file a property case against the filmmaker.
Suchitra wants justice for her daughter, hence, she moved the court. As per the report, Kabir Bedi's flat is the only property that is the bone of contention between the ex-husband and wife. Their daughter Kaveri is a teenager and Suchitra like other doting moms don't want her to struggle during her formative years.
Me hugging my daughter Kaveri at the end of the shoot of her Video ‘Smell of the Rain. Releasing on the 7th. She, like a beautiful child struggling to find her own place in the Universe .. and a father unable to let go! But as every parent must, let go the child to search and find their own destiny and hope that your love becomes a guiding light. The guiding light for me, as I shot the video, was Kaveri’s vision for her song .. ‘Its about how we must all accept our dark side. The more we run away, the more it catches up’ As she saw the surprised look on my face, I was rightly admonished ‘Why does every adult feel that kids must make senseless songs about teeny bopper love? So off i went to make a video .. following Kaveri’s vision. Life is balanced out by a dance between your light and your dark side. And what a fascinating experience it was .. ! Discovering hidden nuances in Kaveri’s expressions .. in her determined nuances .. And then as we finished the shoot .. Kaveri came and hugged me and said ‘Thank you Daddy for letting me be me’ I quietly cried. My daughter had grown up. And was ready to leave and find her own destiny. @kaverikapur #smelloftherain #snafu #music #fatherdaughter #love #singersongwriter @kaverikapur #musicvideo #comingsoon #berkleecollegeofmusic #destiny #fatheranddaughter #hug #hugs
Earlier, in an interview three years back, Suchitra slammed Kabir Bedi and his wife Parveen for not moving out of her flat. Bedi, on the other hand, quashing her claims said that there is a proper rent agreement for the flat he is residing in.
When Suchitra was contacted regarding the same, she confirmed filing a case. She went on to add, “I really don’t want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me.”
For the unversed, Suchitra and Shekhar had tied the knot in 1997. The couple got divorced in September 2007.
Suchitra made her debut in Bollywood with 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The Kundan Shah directorial was a commercial hit. On the other hand, Shekhar Kapur has an impressive filmography which includes movies such as Mr. India, Masoom, Elizabeth and Bandit Queen.