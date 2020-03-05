Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi files case against ex-husband Shekhar Kapur, demands justice for daughter

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur with daughter Kaveri

Actress-musician Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a property case against her ex-husband Shekhar Kapur. As per Spotboye.com, a friend of Suchitra revealed to the portal that the property which belongs to their daughter Kaveri is being used by Kabir Bedi. Hence, she has no options left but to file a property case against the filmmaker.

Suchitra wants justice for her daughter, hence, she moved the court. As per the report, Kabir Bedi's flat is the only property that is the bone of contention between the ex-husband and wife. Their daughter Kaveri is a teenager and Suchitra like other doting moms don't want her to struggle during her formative years.

Earlier, in an interview three years back, Suchitra slammed Kabir Bedi and his wife Parveen for not moving out of her flat. Bedi, on the other hand, quashing her claims said that there is a proper rent agreement for the flat he is residing in.

When Suchitra was contacted regarding the same, she confirmed filing a case. She went on to add, “I really don’t want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me.”

For the unversed, Suchitra and Shekhar had tied the knot in 1997. The couple got divorced in September 2007.

Suchitra made her debut in Bollywood with 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The Kundan Shah directorial was a commercial hit. On the other hand, Shekhar Kapur has an impressive filmography which includes movies such as Mr. India, Masoom, Elizabeth and Bandit Queen.