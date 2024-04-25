Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures co-produces Prime Videos' Women of my Billion

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra Jonas come on board with Prime Video's Women of my Billion

Prime Video, today announced the premiere date of the upcoming documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB). The documentary deals with the fight against violence faced by women in India. The project is not only produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures but it is also presented by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan’s Awedacious Originals. The OTT release follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi, as she embarked on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 kms over 240 days. She is set on a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, rights, and their wins, against all odds.

What did Priyanka Chopra Jonas say about Women of My Billion (WOMB)

“Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles - to be a beacon of hope,” said Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Producer, Purple Pebble Pictures. “WOMB is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering, but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honored, and empowered to soar.”

Women of My Billion release date

Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, Women of My Billion sheds light on the on-ground realities of the many trials encountered by women in India, with each one of the million steps that brought Srishti closer to her destination, dedicated to empowering women, and giving them the courage to triumph against all odds. Women of My Billion is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 3, 2024.

