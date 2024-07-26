Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari demands discussion on border situation with China

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The discussion on the Union budget 2024-25 continued in the two Houses of Parliament with Lok Sabha witnessing two adjournments as opposition members protested remarks coming from treasury benches. Congress MP Manish Tewari today gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demanded discussion on border situation and huge trade deficit with China. Lok Sabha was adjourned following uproar over remarks of Congress member Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The House faced another adjournment when Sunil Tatkare of NCP sought to make his remarks. In Rajya Sabha, Congress member Randeep Singh Surjewala made a strong attack on the government over its policies related to agriculture. "The government's DNA is anti-farmer. The government has not spent Rs 3 lakh crore in six schemes related to agriculture," he said during the discussion on the budget. He said that no provisions have been made in the budget for waiving of farmers' loans. He also said that the government is not providing adequate MSP on foodgrains to farmers.