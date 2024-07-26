Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari demands discussion on border situation with China

Friday, July 26, 2024
     
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 8:57 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The discussion on the Union budget 2024-25 continued in the two Houses of Parliament with Lok Sabha witnessing two adjournments as opposition members protested remarks coming from treasury benches. Congress MP Manish Tewari today gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demanded discussion on border situation and huge trade deficit with China. Lok Sabha was adjourned following uproar over remarks of Congress member Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The House faced another adjournment when Sunil Tatkare of NCP sought to make his remarks. In Rajya Sabha, Congress member Randeep Singh Surjewala made a strong attack on the government over its policies related to agriculture. "The government's DNA is anti-farmer. The government has not spent Rs 3 lakh crore in six schemes related to agriculture," he said during the discussion on the budget. He said that no provisions have been made in the budget for waiving of farmers' loans. He also said that the government is not providing adequate MSP on foodgrains to farmers. 

  • Jul 26, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "prioritize the conduct of the census and announce a clear timeline for its completion."

     

  • Jul 26, 2024 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demands discussion on 'border situation and huge trade deficit with China'. 

     

  • Jul 26, 2024 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    House adjourned following uproar over remarks of Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu

    The discussion on the Union budget 2024-25 continued in the two Houses of Parliament with Lok Sabha witnessing two adjournments as opposition members protested remarks coming from treasury benches. The House was adjourned following uproar over remarks of Congress member Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. 

