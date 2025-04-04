PM Modi wraps up Thailand visit, leaves for Sri Lanka: Defence pact to connectivity | Check top agenda After concluding his Thailand visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Sri Lanka on Friday. PM Modi earlier attended the BIMSTEC Summit grouping in Bangkok, where he held bilateral discussion with BIMSTEC partner nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrapped up his Thailand visit as he emplaned for Sri Lanka after attending the BIMSTEC Summit grouping in Bangkok. PM Modi is slated to become the first foreign leader to be hosted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka after he took charge last September. PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit is likely to focus on overall bilateral defence ties as well as deepening cooperation in areas of energy, trade and connectivity.

India, Sri Lanka defence cooperation on top agenda

Following the bilateral discussions between PM Modi and the Sri Lankan President, both countries will sign a major defence cooperation pact, which gains prominence as it comes against the backdrop of China's continuous attempts to increase its military influence over the island nation.

If the MoU gets signed, it will signal an upward trajectory in India-Sri Lanka ties, ultimately leaving behind the bitter chapter which saw India pulling out the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) from Sri Lanka around 35 years ago.

Notably, India and Sri Lanka were at loggerheads after the docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang' at Hambantota port in August 2022. Another Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port in August 2023.

India may agree on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt

India and Sri Lanka are also likely to strengthen other bilateral agreements, including restructuring Sri Lanka's debt following PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Dissanayaka.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on defence cooperation is likely to be signed, which would be the first between New Delhi and Colombo.

On the overall relations with Sri Lanka, Misri said, "Sri Lanka is an integral part of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and the relationship, based on mutual trust and goodwill, has stood the test of time."

PM Modi's upcoming Sri Lanka visit is also likely to focus on enhancing investments and deepening connectivity, which includes physical connectivity, digital connectivity, energy connectivity and boosting cooperation in various other domains, he said.

