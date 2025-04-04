Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Waqf Bill, says waqf is community property and doesn't belong to govt The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after Thursday midnight following a long discussion. The bill is awaiting President Droupadi Murmu's assent before it can become an act.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has been passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to a strong response from AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. He has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the bill, which he claims violates the rights of Muslims regarding the control of their religious institutions and properties.

Speaking to India TV, Owaisi stated, "We will go to court and fight the legal battle against the Waqf Amendment Bill." He highlighted the key issue: the Waqf Board, which manages properties dedicated to Islamic religious purposes, is a religious institution, not a government entity. Owaisi argued that just as boards for Hindu, Sikh, and Jain religions do not allow people from other faiths to be appointed, the Waqf Board should also remain under the control of the Muslim community.

Owaisi further expressed concern about the removal of the Waqf By User clause, which allowed individuals who had occupied Waqf properties to use them for personal gain. He pointed out that this change enables those who have encroached on Waqf land to gain ownership. He argued that this violates Articles 15 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and protection of rights. Owaisi also asserted that Waqf properties are not government property; they are owned by the Muslim community.

He criticised the government for its actions, claiming that the new amendments will allow the government to take control of Waqf properties and give them to its officers, which he believes undermines the rights of Muslims. He further pointed out that the government’s actions at religious sites like the Ram Mandir, where the Waqf By User principle was rejected, add to his concerns about the potential misuse of power.

Owaisi also condemned the ongoing government actions against Muslims, citing incidents where properties were demolished using bulldozers. He claimed that Muslims in India are enduring the most hatred, both from government actions and social discrimination.

In his conclusion, Owaisi reiterated that the Muslim community demands the same rights over their religious institutions as other religious groups in India, and he vowed to continue the legal fight against the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court.