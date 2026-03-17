'Not right time for peace': Mojtaba Khamenei vows 'to bring US, Israel to knees' as conflict rages

Tehran:

Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, asserting that the US and Israel would be "brought to ​their knees" and the duo has to accept defeat and pay compensation.

This came days after the US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, claimed Mojtaba was seriously injured and likely deformed in the joint strikes by the United States and Israel.

As per an Iranian official, cited by Reuters, the Supreme Leader has issued a stark warning, saying Tehran’s revenge against the US and Israel would be “very tough and serious”.

Mojtaba also reportedly said “it was not the right time for peace” in the region.

Mojtaba’s stark warning in first message as Supreme Leader

Earlier, in his first public address since succeeding his father, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, delivered a forceful message amid rising tensions across the Middle East following the death of Ali Khamenei. The speech underscored a hardline posture toward the United States and Israel and hinted at an expansion of the ongoing regional confrontation.

Khamenei emphasised Tehran’s readiness to leverage strategic pressure points, including the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments. He indicated that Iran has already carried out assessments on opening additional battlefronts in areas where it perceives its adversaries to be less experienced and more vulnerable.

Highlighting Tehran’s intent to hold its enemies accountable for conflict‑related destruction, Khamenei stated that Iran will seek compensation for damages suffered.

The Supreme Leader also issued a stark demand that all US military bases in the region be shut down without delay, threatening that they could become direct targets if they remain in operation.

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