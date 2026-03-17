Trump's counter-terrorism chief resigns, claims Iran posed no threat, US started war due to Israeli pressure

New Delhi:

Joseph Kent, head of the United States’ National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned over the ongoing US-Israel war in Iran, according to reports. In his resignation letter, Kent said that Iran posed no “imminent threat” to the United States, and suggested that Israeli pressure had influenced President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the war.

"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today," he wrote in a post on X, announcing his resignation.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," he wrote.