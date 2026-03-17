Dhurandhar The Revenge: Release date, duration, cast, OTT platform, all details here

New Delhi:

Approximately 103 days after Dhurandhar was released on December 5, Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is releasing with paid previews on March 18, followed by an official release on March 19. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, cinephiles have been waiting with bated breath to see Ranveer Singh take over the screens. A day before the paid previews, here are a few things to know about the film.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Will the film arrive early?

Dhurandhar The Revenge will release with limited screenings in select theatres and cities as a part of paid previews. Tickets for the shows in Delhi-NCR are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 2400 approx.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Release date

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The makers have planned a worldwide release, aligning it with festive occasions like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid, which could give it a strong opening at the box office.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: What is the duration?

Ranveer Singh's film has a reported runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, making it a notably long watch compared to most mainstream releases.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Cast

Ranveer Singh leads the film, with a supporting cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: What to expect

The film continues the story from Dhurandhar, moving further into the world of espionage and revenge. This time, the narrative is expected to take on a darker, more intense tone, especially for Ranveer Singh’s character. His days of training as Jaskirat Singh Rangi to become a Pakistani spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, are expected to be shown in the film, followed by how and whether he takes over.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: OTT release details

After completing its theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar. The first part of the film is currently streaming on Netflix and in select theatres. There is no official confirmation on the digital release date of Dhurandhar Part 2 yet; reports suggest it may arrive around mid-May 2026.

Also read: Dhurandhar song Aari Aari out: Ranveer Singh sets the vibe in recreated Bombay Rockers' Punjabi anthem