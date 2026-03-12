Dhurandhar song Aari Aari out: Ranveer Singh sets the vibe in recreated Bombay Rockers' Punjabi anthem

New Delhi:

If you have been raving about Aari Aari ever since the trailer of Dhurandhar Part 2 was released, you are in for some luck. The recreated version of the Bombay Rockers track, which was used as a BGM on Aditya Dhar's film's trailer, is now out. The high-energy song is totally going to be the new party anthem of 2026.

Aari Aari from Dhurandhar 2 out

Packed with pulsating beats, powerful vocals and explosive rap sections, Aari Aari sets the tone for the intense world of Dhurandhar 2 while delivering an unforgettable musical experience. The track is composed, arranged and programmed by Shashwat Sachdev, blending contemporary production with Punjabi influences. The song features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, while the rap portions are performed and written by Reble and Token. The lyrics are penned by the acclaimed Irshad Kamil along with Bombay Rockers, and the score is produced by Adam Lucas.

The song's visually stunning music video has Ranveer Singh in a fierce, commanding role. Alternatively, the audio of Aari Aari is also available for listening on Spotify. Watch it here:

Dhurandhar 2 cast

Dhurandhar 2 stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. Akshaye Khanna, who took over the internet by storm after the first part, made a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Dhurandhar Part 2.

When is Dhurandhar 2 releasing?

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film - Dhurandhar The Revenge, which will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film releases in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid. The film, which was previously slated to clash with Yash's Toxic, will now release with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh from the Telugu belt in theatres.

