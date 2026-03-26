Aakhri Sawal: Sanjay Dutt announces next film after playing SP Chaudhary Aslam in Adiya Dhar's Dhurandhar

New Delhi:

Sanjay Dutt played SP Chaudhary Aslam in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films. The actor's comical answers and savage attitude were loved by fans. Dutt fit into the role like he was always meant to play. Amid the Dhurandhar fever, the actor has announced his next project, titled Aakhri Sawal. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

Sanjay Dutt announces new film Aakhri Sawal

The poster of Aakhri Sawal doesn’t try to be subtle. It throws a question right at you and lets it hang there. Everything in the frame builds around a giant question mark. It’s not clean or polished - it looks burnt, layered with old newspaper clippings, like it’s carrying years of stories and noise. And inside it, people are holding red flags. Protests, maybe. Anger, definitely. It feels like something that has been brewing for a long time.

Then there's Sanjay Dutt's face placed right in the middle, in profile. He carries an expression that suggests he knows more than he’s saying. Or maybe he’s the one trying to find answers. The line next to him - "The question India never stopped asking" - pretty much tells you what the film is going for.

At the bottom, the cast names are listed - Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra. However, not much is revealed around the 'sawal' or the film's plot. The caption posted by Sanjay read: "The question India never stopped asking. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas."

Sanjay's wife, Maanayta Dutt, replied with multiple fire emojis. Fans commented, "Baba Achanak hi dhamaka Kar Diya", "Beautifully done", "Nice baba keep going", "Excited", and others.

Aakhri Sawal: The story

Aakhri Sawal is not just telling a story; it’s going back a full century. The film draws from the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

At its core, it focuses on a moment that, as the film suggests, quietly shifted the course of the country. Not something you’d typically find laid out in textbooks, but an episode that tries to look beyond the usual retelling of history.

Arjun Rampal's next project after Dhurandhar is backed by Hansal Mehta

Arjun Rampal, too, has announced his next project after Dhurandhar, titled Billionaire. With ace filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal at the helm, the series is written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu. Billionaire will stream soon for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video.

Also read: Dhurandhar trailer out: Ranveer Singh unleashes fury, delivers exactly what he promised as 'the wrath of God'