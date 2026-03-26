Govt announces lifetime free train travel for gallantry award winners and eligible family members

New Delhi:

In a landmark decision honouring India's brave soldiers, the central government has approved lifetime free train travel for recipients of gallantry medals from the Army, Navy and Air Force. Defence officials confirmed that this benefit will also extend to certain categories of their family members which marks a major welfare initiative for the nation’s uniformed heroes.

Who will be eligible for the benefit

As per the revised rules notified by the Centre, the following categories qualify for the free travel facility:

Gallantry award recipients : All personnel from the armed forces who have been awarded gallantry medals.

: All personnel from the armed forces who have been awarded gallantry medals. Spouses : The widow or widower of a deceased awardee, eligible until remarriage.

: The widow or widower of a deceased awardee, eligible until remarriage. Parents: In cases where the award was given posthumously and the recipient was unmarried, the parents will be entitled to the benefit.

Officials said the objective is to ensure that families of those who displayed extraordinary courage continue to receive recognition and support from the state.

Eligible travel classes on Indian Railways

Under this new facility, beneficiaries will be allowed lifetime free travel on Indian Railways along with one companion. The facility will apply to the following classes:

• First Class

• Second AC

• AC Chair Car

Railway officials stated that the concession is aimed at providing dignified and comfortable travel options to the nation’s decorated soldiers and their families. The Ministry of Defence has announced that the scheme is effective immediately. Thousands of military families are expected to benefit, and authorities have reiterated that the initiative reflects the nation's gratitude for the supreme sacrifices of its soldiers.

Know about the gallantry awards

Gallantry awards in India represent the nation's highest recognition for exceptional bravery, courage and sacrifice displayed by members of the armed forces in the line of duty. Instituted to honour acts of valour during war, counterinsurgency operations and other challenging missions, these awards include the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra. They acknowledge not only battlefield heroism but also remarkable courage shown away from the frontlines. Each medal stands as a symbol of India's gratitude towards those who risk their lives to protect the country, reflecting the unwavering spirit and dedication of the nation’s soldiers.

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