16 BSF personnel awarded gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor on Independence Day | Check full list

Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor. The BSF is responsible for securing India’s western frontier along the border with Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, under Operation Sindoor.

"This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor. The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants, and an inspector.

Sub Inspector Vyas Dev Constable Suddi Rabha Abhishek Srivastav, Asstt. Commandant Constable Bhupendra Bajpai Constable Rajan Kumar Constable Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh Constable Depeswar Barman Inspector Udai Vir Singh Ravindra Rathore, Dy. Commandant Inspector Devi Lal Head Constable Sahib Singh Constable Kanwaraj Singh ASI Rajappa B T Constable Manohar Xalxo Alok Negi, Asstt. Commandant

Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

A total of 1090 personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence (HG&CD), and correctional services have been awarded gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Of which 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 personnel awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).'

Among the majority of the 233 gallantry awards, 54 personnel from left-wing extremism-affected areas, 152 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region, 3 personnel from the North-East and 24 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 99 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to the police service, 5 to fire service, 3 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 2 to the Correctional Service. Out of 758 medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 635 have been awarded to police service, 51 to the fire service, 41 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 31 to the Correctional Service.

