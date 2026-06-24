CCTV clue, hooded man and chilling plot raise new questions in Pune man murder case

Mumbai:

The investigation into the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal at Pune's Lohagad Fort has taken a dramatic turn, with police uncovering several startling details that have strengthened suspicions of foul play. According to police sources, fresh findings from CCTV footage, family statements and technical evidence have raised serious questions about the circumstances leading to Ketan's death. Investigators say Ketan's family provided crucial information during questioning, helping police build a clearer picture of his personality and behaviour. Family members described him as an extremely cautious individual who avoided unnecessary risks, a factor that has become central to the investigation.

What did Ketan's family say?

According to police sources, Ketan's family told investigators that he was known for maintaining a safe distance even during trekking expeditions. During hikes, he would reportedly keep a gap of 10 to 20 feet from others and was generally careful while navigating difficult terrain. The family also revealed that during a trip to Goa, Ketan chose not to enter the sea for a swim, highlighting his risk-averse nature. These details have led investigators to question whether he would voluntarily place himself in a dangerous position near a cliff edge.

On the day of questioning, Ketan's two uncles spent nearly five hours with police, helping officers understand his habits, mindset and personal behaviour. When asked whether they suspected anyone, the family reportedly said they had no direct suspicion against any individual.

Why did Ketan visit Lohagad Fort three times?

One question that continued to puzzle investigators was why Ketan had visited Lohagad Fort three times within just 18 days. To find answers, police began examining CCTV footage from June 18. On June 21, investigators reviewed recordings captured between 9 am and 1 pm. Initially, nothing unusual appeared in the footage involving Ketan and Sia. However, just as officers were preparing to conclude the review, they noticed a young man wearing a hoodie and headphones. The discovery immediately caught their attention.

Hooded man becomes key focus of investigation

Police later checked weather records and found that the temperature on the day was around 33 degrees Celsius. Investigators found it unusual that someone would be wearing a hoodie in such warm conditions, prompting them to re-examine the footage. During the second review, officers focused specifically on the hooded individual.

According to police, the footage showed the man running uphill before suddenly stopping after spotting Ketan and Sia. He then sat down nearby. Investigators claim that the hooded man appeared to make a hand gesture, to which Sia allegedly responded with a subtle signal.

Police also observed that before the hooded man arrived, Sia appeared to repeatedly look behind her. Once the man sat down after noticing the pair, an apparent exchange of gestures allegedly took place between him and Sia.

Damaged CCTV network complicated probe

The investigation faced another challenge after police discovered that several CCTV cameras around the fort had been damaged. According to investigators, monkeys in the area had reportedly broken camera wiring, resulting in incomplete footage from certain sections of the fort. This has limited visibility into some critical movements that occurred around the time of the incident.

Ticket delay revealed another important detail

Police also found that Ketan faced difficulties purchasing an entry ticket due to poor mobile network connectivity in the fort area. Sources said Ketan was unable to transfer money online for the ticket, forcing him and Sia to remain at the same location for some time. During this period, the hooded person allegedly waited nearby before eventually proceeding uphill without purchasing a ticket. Investigators believe this sequence of events may be significant to understanding what happened later.

Visit to crime scene strengthened police suspicions

After reviewing the CCTV footage, the police team revisited the scene of the incident at Lohagad Fort. Sources said that after comparing the footage with the actual location, investigators became convinced that the case required deeper examination and that the circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious.

While returning from the fort, police coincidentally encountered Ketan's uncle Vijay, who was on his way to inspect the location. Officers brought him to the police station, where he was questioned in detail.

Sister questioned for nearly nine hours

Police sources revealed that Ketan's sister, Sanjana, was also questioned extensively for nearly eight to nine hours. Following the interaction, investigators reportedly felt that several aspects of the case warranted closer scrutiny and further investigation.

Family reveals details about Lohagad visits

The family informed police that they had initially refused permission for Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 4. However, they later allowed him to go on June 14 after Ketan reportedly told his mother that Sia had become very upset when the earlier trip did not happen and had pressured him to accompany her. The family further stated that on June 17, Ketan informed his mother that one of Sia's friends had planned a surprise for June 18, which eventually led to him receiving permission for the visit.

Alleged conspiracy under police scanner

According to allegations emerging during the investigation, police suspect that a plan may have been put into motion before the group reached the fort. Investigators are examining claims that Sia was expected to pretend she was tired after reaching a particular spot and sit down. This act allegedly served as a signal for another person identified as Chetan. Police are probing allegations that once Sia sat down, Ketan also stopped. It is then alleged that Chetan pushed him into the gorge, leading to his death. Officials have not yet publicly confirmed the final sequence of events, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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