Mumbai Airport Mosque case: Kirit Somaiya, BJP workers taken into custody amid protests

Mumbai:

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya staged a protest on Saturday regarding a mosque located near Terminal 2 (T2) of the Mumbai International Airport. Some BJP workers arrived at the protest site carrying hammers. The police took Kirit Somaiya and the BJP workers into custody. Kirit Somaiya claimed that the mosque is illegal and that the truth is being misrepresented in this matter. He stated that no one has approached the court, and all relevant authorities—including the MMRDA—have declared the structure illegal. Somaiya asserted that action will be taken against the mosque and that it will be demolished.

Somaiya accuses Uddhav Thackeray, Congress of engaging in Muslim appeasement

Somaiya also accused Uddhav Thackeray, the AIMIM, Waris Pathan, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress party of engaging in the politics of Muslim appeasement. He alleged that they would all work to protect the mosque. He further remarked that, one day, they might even arrive here carrying a green flag.

Kirit Somaiya on Thursday had announced a 'hammer' rally on October 24 to seek the demolition of an "illegal" mosque near Terminal 2 of Mumbai international airport, adding that the structure's presence near a sensitive airport facility raises security concerns. Somiaya, who held a protest march near T2 terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) during the day, alleged the mosque was constructed illegally in a sensitive security zone near the VIP arrival gate and taxi stand.

Kirit Somaiya alleges mosque's presence near airport raises security concerns

"The mosque's presence near a sensitive airport facility raises security concerns," he alleged. He also questioned why authorities had not taken action against the structure despite correspondence with government agencies and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In a legal notice dated October 14, addressed to Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) chief administrative officer Vishnu Jha, Somaiya, through his advocate Jitendra G Sharma, sought urgent action for the removal of the mosque near the VIP arrival and taxi stand of Terminal 2.

As per the notice, the MMRDA had written to MIAL on September 8, referring to the complaint and seeking the removal of the structure. The notice claimed MMRDA had clarified it had not granted permission for the mosque and that the notified area's Integrated Development Plan (IDP) did not provide for or designate any site for a place of public worship.

The notice further stated that, under the provisions of the Mumbai airport's notified area development framework, MIAL was solely responsible for planning, development, construction and maintenance, including infrastructure and aeronautical facilities.

Earlier, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said a controversy was stirred over the mosque outside Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2. he said people had been offering namaz there for years. “Suddenly, these hateful BJP workers, Kirit Somaiya, came along with nothing better to do and claimed it was an illegal encroachment. They spoke to the trustees, who filed a case in court and sent a notice to the MMRDA. The whole matter is sub judice and amidst this, Kirit Somaiya went there yesterday with some goons and staged a sit-in protest. Then they went there and threatened everyone, saying that we will bring a hammer within 48 hours and demolish the mosque... Why isn't there a case against him?... We asked the Commissioner to take cognizance of this and file an FIR against him....” he said.

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