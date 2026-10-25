New Zealand reshuffle pace attack for remaining three T20Is vs India, shares reason

New Delhi:

New Zealand have adjusted their fast-bowling resources for the remainder of the T20I series against India. Several star players are now set to miss the entire series or join the squad at a different stage as the team manages their schedule across formats.

As things stand, India lead the five-match contest 2-0 after securing identical four-wicket victories in Christchurch. The third T20I is scheduled in Wellington on Tuesday, with the remaining fixtures taking place in Auckland and Hamilton on October 30 and November 1.

Different schedule for Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry

Lockie Ferguson will head to Auckland on Sunday rather than join the team in Wellington. The pacer is expected to be available for the final two T20Is, giving New Zealand the option of bringing him back into the lineup later in the series.

Matt Henry will follow a different schedule, though. He will remain in Christchurch and sit out the final three T20Is before travelling to Auckland to prepare for the opening ODI against India on November 4.

Kyle Jamieson, who was absent from both opening matches, is due to join the Wellington contingent for the third T20I. He will subsequently stay in the city to be available for Canterbury's second-round Ford Trophy match against Wellington on October 31 before moving to Auckland for the ODI leg.

Blair Tickner will reinforce the T20I squad for New Zealand’s final three fixtures, while Josh Clarkson will be available for the last two matches after travelling to Auckland. Matt Fisher will provide temporary cover in Wellington for the third game before returning to the New Zealand A setup ahead of its second four-day fixture against India A.

Reflecting upon the development, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the team's resources would help it manage the demands on its pace bowlers during a packed international schedule.

“We're very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers' workloads, and to try and ensure they are best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up,” Walter said,

Meanwhile, Jacob Duffy and allrounder Nathan Smith remain unchanged from the 15-member squad that played the first two T20Is against India in Christchurch.

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