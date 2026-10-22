Polling for 5 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday, Mahayuti confident of winning all seats

Mumbai:

Polling will take place for 5 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday, October 23, 2026, —3 from the Graduates' constituencies and 2 from the Teachers' constituencies. Voting will be held from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The counting of votes will take place on October 27. Registered graduates and teachers residing in the respective constituencies are eligible to vote.

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Check total seats

Graduates' Constituencies — 3 seats

Aurangabad / Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pune

Nagpur

Teachers' Constituencies — 2 seats

Amravati

Pune

Know how many candidates fighting from each seat

1. Pune Graduates' Constituency

Dr Smita Yogesh Jadhav — BJP

Harshada Jadhav-Deshmukh — Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)

Sunil Modi — Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Total candidates: 47. This election is for registered graduate voters in the districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur.

2. Nagpur Graduates' Constituency

Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale — BJP

Abhijit Govindrao Vanjari — Congress

Total candidates: 38. Vanjari is the incumbent Congress member for this seat.

3. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' Constituency

Satish Bhanudasrao Chavan — Nationalist Congress Party

There is also a contest for this seat involving the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Total candidates: 41. Available reports indicate varying claims among the parties regarding the candidates.

4. Amravati Teachers' Constituency

Aditi Pohare — Congress

Kiran Ramrao Sarnaik — Incumbent member; affiliated with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Total candidates: 26.

5. Pune Teachers' Constituency

Kaustubh Murlidhar Gawade — BJP

Jayant Dinkar Asgaonkar — Congress

Dattatray Sawant — Independent

Sachin Sanap — Independent; supported by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Total candidates: 30.

Mahayuti confident of winning all seats

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said the Legislative Council polls in Pune Teachers constituency will see a "friendly contest" as his party is backing independent candidate Sachin Sanap. Kaustubh Gawde of the BJP is the official Mahayuti candidate from the seat. "Sachin Sanap originally belonged to Shiv Sena. A friendly contest will take place within the Mahayuti alliance in Pune," Shinde said. He, however, also went on to add that the Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, will win all five seats for which polls will be held.

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