'Jihad ka zamana agya hai': Jaish suspect's social media comments call for jihad, urge Muslims to take up arms

Comments allegedly calling for jihad, urging Muslims to take up arms and advocating an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have come under scrutiny after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 33-year-old man in Mumbai's Mahim area. The accused, identified as Mohammed Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, is suspected of links to the banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The ATS's Kalachowki unit arrested Akhtar near Mahim Metro Station following a tip-off. According to the agency, he worked as a Rapido rider and perfume seller while allegedly using social media to promote radical views, spread communal hostility and incite anti-national sentiments. Investigators have flagged several comments attributed to accounts linked to him on X and Instagram.

Comments on jihad, arms and PM Modi under scrutiny

According to details cited in the investigation, Akhtar allegedly posted comments in response to news reports and social media posts about religious disputes, communal incidents and security-related issues.

On May 15, 2026, responding to a post by The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) on X about the Kamal Maula Mosque verdict and its comparison with the Babri Masjid case, the accused allegedly wrote, "Ab jihad ka zamana agya hai". The comment translates to, "Now is the time for jihad."

On the same day, he allegedly responded to a post by Waqar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) on X about a "Shaurya Training Camp 2026" organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal in Odisha. The camp reportedly involved self-defence training activities for Hindu youth. The accused allegedly commented, "Har muslim ko bhi hatiyar rakhna chahiye uthana chahiye", which translates to, "Every Muslim should also keep and take up weapons."

Another comment, posted on September 27, 2026, allegedly called on people to take up jihad in response to a post by The Muslim about residents gathering to save the 600-year-old Shahi Mosque. The comment read, "Jihad karo bhai log Allah ke liye agar hindustan me islam masjid madrasa ko dekhna chahte ho to". It translates to, "Take up jihad, brothers, for Allah, if you want to see Islam, mosques and madrasas in India."

Investigators also flagged a comment posted on September 26, 2026, in response to a report shared by a news portal about a Muslim man being killed outside a police station in Rajasthan. The accused allegedly wrote, "Phir hum atankwadi hoga yeh log pareshan hone".

Instagram comment allegedly calls for an attack on PM Modi

The investigation also examined an Instagram account identified as @hasanshaikh6603, which the ATS reportedly linked to the accused. Several comments posted in response to other accounts' content were flagged.

On September 8, 2026, the account dcn_Mumbai shared a post about a security breach ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, reporting that two suspects had been detained at the BKC venue and a gun seized. In response, the accused allegedly commented, "kuch karana tha indira gandhi ki tarah modi ko bhi bhai log".

The comment appears to call for an attack on Modi similar to the attack on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1984. The wording is being reported as an alleged social media comment attributed to the accused.

On October 18, 2026, in response to a post by dainiksaverakashmir about a bus travelling between Delhi and Kashmir being attacked in Karnal, the accused allegedly wrote, "Jihad karo bhai pure desh me muslim ke sath zulm ho raha hai". This translates to, "Take up jihad, brothers, Muslims are being oppressed across the country."

Another comment posted on the same date, in response to a post by tahirbanihali.jk19 about an incident in Karnal, Haryana, allegedly read, "Hindu ka banned kardo Kashmir me". This translates to, "Ban Hindus in Kashmir."

The investigation material also records a comment on a post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) on May 4, 2026. The post thanked people in Keralam for the electoral mandate and congratulated United Democratic Front leaders and workers. The accused allegedly responded with a remark about Assam politician Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and his party, referring to Rahul Gandhi as "Jummano ka favourite Leader". The phrase appears to mean "the favourite leader of Jummans", a derogatory term used in the comment; its exact intended meaning is unclear.

ATS probes alleged Telegram activity and Jaish-e-Mohammed links

Apart from the social media comments, the ATS alleges that Akhtar operated a Telegram group and uploaded audio speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar on June 1, 2026. According to investigators, the speeches addressed issues including the Babri Masjid.

The agency also alleged that Akhtar was an active member of a Pakistan-backed extremist Telegram channel called 'IBN-e-Qasim'. Material described as anti-national was reportedly recovered from his mobile phone.

The ATS is investigating his alleged online activity and links to the banned organisation.

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