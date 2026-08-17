UP ATS arrests man linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, sending funds to Pakistan

Meerut:

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old man for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and for collecting donations in the name of a madrasa and sending the money to Pakistan, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Zafar, son of Mohammad Zaheer, a resident of Mirganj village under Rauta police station in Purnia district of Bihar. The ATS arrested him on August 16.

Sending funds to Pakistan

The ATS had received information that a man was allegedly collecting donations in the name of a madrasa and sending the funds to a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation to support jihad-related activities in India.

According to the ATS, an analysis of Zafar's social media activity showed that he had allegedly been sharing provocative messages and speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and attempting to incite people towards violent jihad.

Following the inputs, the ATS launched an investigation, identified Zafar and arrested him. He is originally from Bihar and had studied at a madrasa in Meerut.

Masood Azhar wanted to become 'mujahid'

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During interrogation, Zafar told investigators that he was strongly influenced by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and aspired to become a 'mujahid'.

According to the ATS, Zafar said he learned about Jaish-e-Mohammed during his studies and was influenced by material about jihad and the alleged martyrdom of its fighters. Investigators said this further strengthened his desire to become a mujahid.

The UP ATS also found several Pakistan-based jihadi WhatsApp groups on Zafar's phone. According to ATS, discussions in these groups included topics related to jihad and the collection of donations.

Contact with Pakistani handlers

According to the ATS, Zafar used a Facebook account with his face concealed to post content related to jihad and the establishment of a caliphate. Zafar also joined a JeM-linked jihadist group, where he came into contact with a Pakistani handler and offered to assist the group's activities.

The Pakistani handler allegedly provided Zafar with a Pakistani bank account to which he attempted to transfer money, but the transaction was unsuccessful. Zafar subsequently obtained a Binance account from the handler and, in coordination with other Pakistan-based suspects, allegedly transferred funds multiple times in USDT.

During interrogation, Zafar reportedly confessed to the alleged offences. He has been arrested and produced before a court, while further legal proceedings are underway.

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