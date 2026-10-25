PM Modi inaugurates RBI's 169 cr data centre in Bhubaneswar, says, 'will strengthen digital infrastructure'

Bhubaneswar:

Inaugurating the Reserve Bank of India’s newly established Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This is a major step towards a more secure financial system. The RBI's new facilities will strengthen digital infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities."

'People are benefiting from formal banking for the first time': Here's what PM Modi said

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "we are committed to a model of pro-people, pro-active and good governance. For us, development means the balanced growth of India, ensuring that villages and small towns have equal opportunities to progress." Talking about the transformation of banking system under his regime, he said, "Today, even those without collateral to offer can access affordable, hassle-free bank loans to start their own ventures. From small entrepreneurs to traditional artisans, and from street vendors to workers in the unorganised sector, people are benefiting from formal banking for the first time."

Know about RBI's data centre in Bhubaneswar

Four state-of-the-art data centres will host mission-critical Payment and Settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives. The facility has been certified to Uptime Institute Tier IV standard - the global benchmark for data centre infrastructure - placing it in the highest tier of operational resilience. It is among the largest Tier IV certified facilities in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector worldwide. It will contribute to widening the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services, and will form the secure digital foundation on which India's increasingly technology-driven financial economy can grow. It will also help strengthen Reserve Bank’s unique standing as a leader in digital infrastructure amongst the central banking community.

The Cyber Security Training Institute will boost capability building, providing a dedicated institutional platform for cybersecurity and enterprise-technology training, research, and sector-wide capability development. This institute will focus on cutting edge technologies relevant to the BFSI sector including Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence and other frontier technologies.

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