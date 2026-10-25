Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on TV and stream online in India?

Barcelona:

La Liga leaders Barcelona welcome arch-rivals Real Madrid to the Spotify Camp Nou for the 265th competitive El Classico, with Hansi Flick’s side aiming to stretch an unprecedented domestic start.

The Catalan giants enter the fixture sitting on 27 points from nine straight wins. A victory would not only establish a commanding nine-point cushion at the summit but also set a new La Liga record of ten consecutive victories to begin a campaign. Now, despite suffering a midweek Champions League setback against Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona boast a formidable home run, having won each of their last 23 league matches on home soil.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, arrive six points adrift of their rivals in third place. However, they are carrying momentum from a resounding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in Europe. Under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, Los Blancos have rediscovered their attacking rhythm in recent times, scoring four times in each of their last three outings. Nevertheless, their defensive vulnerabilities on the road and an inconsistent away record remain a concern.

On top of that, star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ruled out of the marquee clash. In his absence, Andriy Lunin is expected to be under the sticks. Apart from that, star winger Vinicius Junior is also out of the tie. Yan Diomande is expected to play on the left flank, while either Fede Valverde or Arda Guler can feature on the right. Madrid captain Valverde starting as a fullback is also very much possible.

There will be pressure on Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to unlock a youthful Barcelona backline. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s midfield engine of Pedri and Rodri will look to dictate the tempo and feed an electric frontline spearheaded by Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Broadcast Details

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Monday, October 26, as per IST.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match will be played at Spotify Camp Nou.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid football match online on FanCode.

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