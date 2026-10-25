Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Schools closed in Delhi, UP, these states for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026; check list

Schools closed in Delhi, UP, these states for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026; check list

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on October 26, the schools, educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, other states.

Schools holiday in these states for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026
Schools holiday in these states for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026 Image Source : PTI File Photo

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, various states will observe a public holiday on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on Monday, October 26. On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the schools, educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, other states. 

 

State-wise schools closure list 2026 

Delhi: Schools in Delhi will also observe a public holiday on October 26. All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed on this day. This order applies to all government and private schools and colleges. According to the Delhi government, several programmes, processions and tribute meetings will be organised across the capital in which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will take part. The Delhi government will organise a special programme on Monday at the Secretariat. The event, being held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare, will include discussions on the life, personality and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the statement said.
 
Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on October 26 to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana.
 
Delhi Holiday
Uttar Pradesh Holiday
Haryana Holiday
Himachal Pradesh Holiday
Madhya Pradesh Holiday
Manipur  Holiday (Mera Houchongba)
Punjab Holiday
Tripura Holiday (Laxmi Puja) 
 

Why is Valmiki Jayanti celebrated? 

Valmiki Jayanti is observed every year on the full moon (Purnima) of the month of Ashwin, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, honoring the life and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. Special pujas, processions, and cultural programs will be held in temples and community centers to mark the occasion.

According to mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born to Varuna, the ninth son of Maharishi Kashyap and Aditi, and his wife Charshani. He is revered as the author of the Ramayana, one of the greatest epics in Hinduism, which narrates the divine story of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman through beautiful verses. Beyond being a poet, Valmiki is also remembered as a saint, sage, and spiritual teacher.

A popular myth explains how Maharishi Valmiki got his name. While deeply engrossed in intense meditation, termites built their mounds around his body. Since termite mounds are called "Valmiki" in Sanskrit, he came to be known by this name. According to the Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she found refuge in Maharishi Valmiki's ashram. Valmiki is also credited with educating Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush. 

Also Read: 

Yogi government declares public holiday on October 26 in Uttar Pradesh for Valmiki Jayanti  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
School Holidays Valmiki Jayanti
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Education

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\