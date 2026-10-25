Schools closed in Delhi, UP, these states for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026; check list

State-wise schools closure list 2026
|Delhi
|Holiday
|Uttar Pradesh
|Holiday
|Haryana
|Holiday
|Himachal Pradesh
|Holiday
|Madhya Pradesh
|Holiday
|Manipur
|Holiday (Mera Houchongba)
|Punjab
|Holiday
|Tripura
|Holiday (Laxmi Puja)
Why is Valmiki Jayanti celebrated?
Valmiki Jayanti is observed every year on the full moon (Purnima) of the month of Ashwin, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, honoring the life and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. Special pujas, processions, and cultural programs will be held in temples and community centers to mark the occasion.
According to mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born to Varuna, the ninth son of Maharishi Kashyap and Aditi, and his wife Charshani. He is revered as the author of the Ramayana, one of the greatest epics in Hinduism, which narrates the divine story of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman through beautiful verses. Beyond being a poet, Valmiki is also remembered as a saint, sage, and spiritual teacher.
A popular myth explains how Maharishi Valmiki got his name. While deeply engrossed in intense meditation, termites built their mounds around his body. Since termite mounds are called "Valmiki" in Sanskrit, he came to be known by this name. According to the Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she found refuge in Maharishi Valmiki's ashram. Valmiki is also credited with educating Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush.
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Yogi government declares public holiday on October 26 in Uttar Pradesh for Valmiki Jayanti