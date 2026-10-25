Schools closed in Delhi, UP, these states for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2026; check list

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, various states will observe a public holiday on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on Monday, October 26. On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the schools, educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, other states.

State-wise schools closure list 2026

Delhi: Schools in Delhi will also observe a public holiday on October 26. All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed on this day. This order applies to all government and private schools and colleges. According to the Delhi government, several programmes, processions and tribute meetings will be organised across the capital in which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will take part. The Delhi government will organise a special programme on Monday at the Secretariat. The event, being held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare, will include discussions on the life, personality and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh on October 26 to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana.