Complaint filed against Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge for derogatory remarks on PM Modi's father

Patna:

A complaint filed against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Patna’s Kotwali police station for derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father. Krishna Singh Kallu, a member of the BJP's state working committee, has filed a written complaint against Kharge at the Kotwali police station in Patna. Attending an event to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Shri Krishna Sinha in Patna, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi’s father will go). A video of the exchange has surfaced. The incident occurred while Kharge was addressing the gathering. After the man shouted, "Modi will not go, "the Congress chief, visibly annoyed, retorted with the remark.

What Mallikarjun Kharge said?

Reports further claimed that Congress workers assaulted the man who interrupted Kharge and removed him from the hall. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault were not immediately clear. Meanwhile, Kharge called for the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the reintroduction of ballot papers in all future elections and the annulment of Assembly elections held over the past two years.

Describing the opposition to SIR as a "second war of independence," the Congress president made the remarks at an event in Patna marking the 139th birth anniversary of Krishna Singh, Bihar’s first chief minister, popularly known as 'Sri Babu'. He also accused the RSS and the BJP of pursuing an ideology that was widening divisions in the country. "As long as RSS ideology is not eliminated, there will be no peace in the country," he claimed.

Alleging manipulation of electoral rolls and deletion of names of opposition supporters, Kharge questioned the integrity of the electoral process and the Election Commission. "Governments stolen through 'vote chori' in West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra must be removed," he said, urging people to take to the streets, fight for their rights and safeguard the Constitution.

Kharge demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing SIR exercise and annulment of all assembly elections held over the past two years, asserting that people deserved transparency and accountability from the Election Commission. "Besides, elections should be held using ballot papers to ensure transparency and restore public confidence. Democracy must be protected, and every vote must count," he said.

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