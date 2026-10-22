Four accused held from Delhi sent to police custody till October 26 in Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai:

A Mumbai court on Thursday (October 22) remanded four accused, including two women arrested in Delhi in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, to police custody until October 26. The accused were produced before the Esplanade Court, also known as Killa Court, in Mumbai.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were produced before the magistrate court after being brought to the city from the national capital.

Accused supplied weapons to shooters

Police had sought nine days of custody, saying that the four accused were actively involved in the conspiracy along with those arrested earlier in the case.

According to the police, the accused supplied weapons to the shooters that were allegedly used in the crime.

The defence lawyers, Ajinkya Mirgul and Satyavrat Joshi, opposed the remand plea, arguing that there was no material evidence against the accused and that they had been arrested on mere suspicion.

The defence submitted that custodial interrogation was unwarranted and sought judicial custody for the accused.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded the four accused to police custody until October 26.



According to the police, two of these accused had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons, while the two women smuggled the firearms by train to Mumbai, handing them over directly to the attackers.

Tiger Shroff firing case

At least two men allegedly opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening (October 18) before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. The motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters was later found abandoned in Andheri.

Police have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act.

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case so far.

On Wednesday, a court remanded three accused--- Rehan alias Sukka, from Haryana's Sonipat; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Bihar's Begusarai and currently residing in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana --- to police custody until October 31.

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