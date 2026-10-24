Rapido rider arrested in Mumbai over suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed links, inflammatory social media comments

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of links to the banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed in Mumbai's Mahim area. The ATS's Kalachowki unit apprehended Mohammed Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar near Mahim Metro Station following a tip-off.

According to the investigating agency, the accused allegedly used his work as a Rapido rider and perfume seller as a cover while promoting radical views online. Investigators have also flagged a series of social media comments attributed to him, including calls for jihad, remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comments advocating that Muslims carry weapons.

What Maharashtra ATS alleges

The ATS alleges that Akhtar used different social media accounts to spread communal hostility and incite anti-national sentiments. Investigators reportedly recovered material described as anti-national from his mobile phone.

According to details in the investigation, comments attributed to an account linked to the accused included "Ab jihad ka zamana agya hai" and "Har muslim ko bhi hatiyar rakhna chahiye uthana chahiye". These were posted in response to social media content concerning religious disputes and reports of weapons training, according to the material cited in the investigation.

Other comments attributed to him included a call to "Jihad karo bhai log Allah ke liye" in response to a post about efforts to save the Shahi Mosque. Investigators also flagged a comment on an Instagram post about security ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Mumbai visit that appeared to refer to an attack on the Prime Minister similar to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Telegram activity under investigation

The ATS investigation also found that the accused allegedly operated a Telegram group. According to the agency, he uploaded audio speeches by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar to the group on June 1, 2026. The speeches allegedly addressed issues including the Babri Masjid.

The ATS further alleged that Akhtar was an active member of a Pakistan-backed extremist Telegram channel named 'IBN-e-Qasim'. The agency is examining his alleged online activity and links to the banned organisation.

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