Cyclone threat looms over Andhra Pradesh, landfall likely on October 28; alert in Odisha, Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states that would likely make a landfall on October 28, causing intense rainfall across the region.

The weather department said the depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is moving southeastwards, but might move nearly southwards before intensifying into a deep depression and recurving west-northwestwards.

It would continue moving west-northwestwards and intensify into a yclonic storm over the eastcentral and westcentral Bay of Bengal by Monday morning, and then into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning. This would eventually intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

"It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026," the IMD said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Alert in Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu

Considering the IMD's warning, an alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday evening reviewing the preparedness. He has directed officials to issue advance warnings to the public and ensure that the administration remains on high alert.

Naidu was informed by officials that Andhra Pradesh could receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. He has directed officials to ensure that fishermen don't venture into the sea, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on X.

An alert has also been issued in Odisha, where the state government has activated its disaster response and mitigation machinery. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also reviewed the preparedness and directed officials to prioritise public safety.

Heavy rains are also expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where administration has been directed to take precautionary measures. In Tamil Nadu, an orange alert has been issued for Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, a red alert has also been issued for Kerala's five districts, with the weather department advising people not to venture out unnecessarily.

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