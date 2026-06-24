'They knew everything from start': Pune businessman's father suspects Siya's family involved in son's murder

Pune:

The death of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, who fell from Lohagad Fort during a trek on June 18, took a dramatic turn after police arrested his fiance and her alleged lover in connection with what officials now describe as a murder conspiracy.

Police officials said that Ketan, a director at a family-run real estate firm, was initially believed to have died in an accidental fall while trekking with Siya at Lohagad Fort. An accidental death report was registered after Siya informed authorities that he had slipped while taking photographs.

However, investigators later concluded that the circumstances were suspicious, prompting a deeper probe. Police now allege that Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary pushed Ketan into a gorge near the fort, leading to his death.

Ketan's father suspects Siya's parents' role in murder

Speaking about the case, Ketan’s father said the family initially believed his son’s death was an accidental fall, as stated by his fiance Siya. However, he claimed that inconsistencies in her statements and subsequent developments in the investigation pointed towards a larger conspiracy.

He has now pointed fingers at Siya's family, accusing them of being aware of the plot to kill his son.

"I strongly believe that Sia Goyal’s parents, brother, and paternal aunt could also be involved, as they knew everything from the very beginning. I hope that everyone else involved in this heinous crime is also brought to justice," the father said.

According to him, the duo initially attempted to execute the alleged murder on June 14 but failed, before returning to Lohagad Fort on June 18 to carry out the act. He also claimed that members of Siya’s family may have had prior knowledge of the alleged plot and should be investigated.

What police said about murder motive

According to police, the investigation revealed that Siya was in a relationship with Chaudhary and was unwilling to marry Ketan, who was reportedly seen as an obstacle in their relationship. Officials said the duo allegedly conspired to eliminate him and used a planned outing to Lohagad Fort as part of the execution.

Investigators further stated that Chaudhary was present near the location during the trek and that both accused later attempted to pass the incident off as an accidental fall. Ketan’s body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation following the incident.

Arrests, custody and court proceedings

Both accused have been arrested and produced before a court in Maval taluka, Pune district, which remanded them to police custody till June 29. Police said further investigation is underway, including examination of digital evidence and additional witness statements.

Earlier plans and background details

Officials said Ketan and Siya were engaged and were scheduled to marry in November. Reports also suggest that elaborate wedding arrangements had been made, including booking a palace in Rajasthan and arranging private travel for guests.

Police had initially treated the case as an accidental death, but later upgraded the investigation after inconsistencies emerged and multiple angles were examined, including personal relationships and possible motives.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said all aspects of the case will be thoroughly verified before filing a final report.

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