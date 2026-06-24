'How to get away with murder': Siya Goyal's chilling search history days before fiance's killing in Pune

Pune:

Days before Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Pune's Lohagad Fort, his fiance Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary searched the internet for ways to make a murder look like an accident, police sources said after examining Siya's Google search history.

The digital trail, coupled with CCTV footage and other evidence gathered during the investigation, has become a key part of the case, which police say was a premeditated conspiracy to kill the 26-year-old businessman and pass off his death as an accidental fall during a trek.

According to police sources, an examination of the Google search history on the mobile phone of 21-year-old Siya Goyal revealed searches related to making a murder appear accidental. Investigators believe these searches were carried out days before the death of her fiancé, 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal.

Ketan, a director in his family's real estate business, died on June 18 after falling nearly 400 feet into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Initially, Siya told police that Ketan had slipped and fallen while posing for photographs amid strong winds. Based on her statement, an accidental death report was registered by the Lonavala Rural Police.

However, investigators later grew suspicious due to alleged inconsistencies in her account and her behaviour after the incident. The probe subsequently uncovered that Siya was allegedly in a relationship with 22-year-old Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, a businessman involved in the dry fruit trade, whom she had reportedly met at a business event last year.

According to police, Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan and considered him an obstacle to her relationship with Chetan. Investigators allege that the two then conspired to eliminate him.

Police claim that on June 18, Siya lured Ketan to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of an outing. Chetan allegedly followed the couple at a distance of around 20 to 30 feet and was captured on CCTV footage walking along the trekking route wearing a hoodie and face mask. The footage reportedly shows Ketan and Siya standing near the fort's edge shortly before the incident.

Investigators allege that Siya and Chetan then pushed Ketan into the gorge, causing his death, and subsequently attempted to portray it as an accident.

Police sources further said that after Ketan's death, Siya allegedly posted tributes and emotional messages on Instagram mourning her fiancé in an apparent attempt to make the accident narrative more believable.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional digital and forensic evidence is being examined as they continue to probe the alleged conspiracy behind Ketan Agarwal's death.

Also read: Pune businessman's father suspects Siya's family involved in son's murder