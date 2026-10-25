PM Modi to witness IAF's aerial might over Ganga in Varanasi today; Sukhoi, Rafale, Tejas to feature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Sunday, witness a grand aerial show on the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the might and combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The airshow at the Namo Ghat will be a part of the IAF's 'Wings Over Ganges' that began this Thursday to mark 94 years of its service.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and other senior officials.

The airshow will offer a glimpse of the IAF's air power, and how it is preparing for battlefields in an era of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The programme will feature special fighter-jet formations, a simulated aerial combat sequence, advanced sensor technology, and aerobatic displays.

Aircraft from 12 airbases, coordination among three services on display

During the event, as man as 100 aircraft, such as Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs and the Rafales from 12 airbases, would participate. Along with them, helicopters and transport aircraft will also be on display.

The objective of this airshow is also to display the close coordination between the Indian Army, the IAF and the Indian Navy.

6 fighter jets to fly together in arrowhead formation

The biggest attraction of the airshow would be the arrowhead formation under which six fighter jets -- Su-30s, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, LCA Tejas and MiG-29 -- will fly together, showcasing their capabilities, the skills of their pilots and their precise coordination.

The display will focus on aircraft speed, the ability to maintain formation and coordination during missions. Aircraft flying with live weapons are also expected to be part of the display. The event may also offer a glimpse of capabilities associated with some of the weapons used during last year's Operation Sindoor.

Simulated aerial combat over Ganga

During the airshow, a simulation of aerial combat tactics will also be featured. Under this, a Su-30 would try to intercept two Jaguars that would be practising a high-speed attack manoeuvre over the Malviya Bridge. The aim is to showcase how fighter jets would respond to potential threats and coordinate with each other while executing a mission.

Focus on Su-30s, Mirage 2000 and Navy's P-8I

The focus will largely be on Su-30s that would be performing a high-speed vertical manoeuvre. While one of the Su-30s would do it, another one would be recording it using an infrared imaging pod while it flies at an altitude of 8,000 feet. The aim would be to showcase the role of modern sensors and imaging technology.

The aerial display would also include the P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy that would take off from the Arakkonam airbase in Tamil Nadu and coordinate with Mirage 2000s over Gwalior before arriving in Varanasi. This would highlight the close coordination between the three services.

The spectacular airshows

The airshow will conclude with the Surya Kiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team performing aerial manoeuvres. The Surya Kiran team will thrill spectators with its precision formations and aerobatic manoeuvres, while the Sarang team will demonstrate the flight capabilities of its helicopters and the coordination between pilots.

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