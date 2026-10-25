Day after expulsion from JDU, Anant Singh signals plans to float own party, says ties with Nitish cordial

Day after being expelled from the Janata Dal (United), Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Sunday underlined that he has no issue with the action that was taking against him, describing that there is nothing left in the JD(U) as Bihar's former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is no longer in an active role within the party.

Anant Singh indicated that he might float his own party, while targeting the JD(U). He said the JD(U) has nothing left and it would not even be able to win even 10 seats in the next elections. However, the mafioso-turned-politician maintained that he still has a 'cordial relationship' with Kumar and he might meet him soon.

"Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in the active role), what is left of the party?" he told reporters in Patna. "Who among those in the leadership—the ones who expelled me—has actually contributed anything?... Now, they will not even get 10 seats... Why will I go anywhere? I will simply build my own party."

"There is no distance between me and Nitish-ji; we maintain a cordial relationship. I will go and visit him sometime—there’s no issue. Let them keep their party; it serves no real purpose anyway," he added.

Anant Singh's remarks come after he and his wife Neelam Devi were expelled from the JD(U) for six years for anti-party activities. The action was taken against him over his decision to back Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh against JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar in the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

As per Anant Singh, Neeraj Kumar had worked against him during a previous assembly election in Bihar which is why he was backing Anuj Singh. On Saturday, he also exuded confidence in Anuj Singh's victory, while taking a dig at the JD(U) saying "votes cannot be bought from any shop".

Anant Singh is popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar'. The Mokama seat has remained with his family since 1990, except for a brief interlude during which it was wrested by a rival 'baahubali' (strongman). He gave the mantle to his wife Neelam Devi in 2022, when his conviction in a UAPA case led to disqualification from the assembly.

The RJD gave him the ticket in 2020 and to his wife in the bypoll two years later. But Neelam Devi defected to the NDA in 2024, reportedly with her husband's approval.

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