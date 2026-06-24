Arvind Vekaria, veteran Gujarati actor and TMKOC actor Tanmay Vekaria's father, dies

New Delhi:

Veteran Gujarati actor and theatre personality Arvind Vekaria, the father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria (who played the role of Bagha), has passed away. A respected figure in Gujarati theatre, Arvind built a long and admired career as an actor and director, earning recognition for his contribution to the performing arts.

Many television viewers may also remember Vekaria for his brief appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where he shared screen space in a memorable track. In the episode, he played a jeweller whom Atmaram Bhide approaches to mortgage Madhavi's jewellery during a financial crisis.

Tanmay Vekaria's father passes away, lost his mother in 2025

The loss is particularly heartbreaking for Tanmay Vekaria, who has been navigating a difficult phase in his personal life. Reports suggest that the actor had lost his mother in 2025, making his father's passing another devastating blow for the family. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) extended their condolences. They wrote, "#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of senior actor and theatre personality Mr. Arvind Vekaria #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip."

The news comes shortly after Tanmay made headlines for an emotional moment on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. During a conversation about his family, the actor was seen breaking down, with producer Asit Kumarr Modi stepping in to comfort him. The incident had briefly paused the shoot and struck a chord with fans.

In one of his earlier interviews, Tanmay had spoken about the influence his father had on his acting journey. Recalling his childhood, he said, "I was born and raised in Kandivali in a lower-middle-class family. Our family consisted of my parents, my brother Manveet, and me. Today, my brother is a chartered accountant and is settled in Australia. My father, Arvind Vekaria, is a well-known name in Gujarati theatre. Watching him perform on stage from a young age sparked my interest in acting and inspired me to pursue the craft."

Arvind Vekaria's glorious filmography

Arvind Vekaria body of work included popular Gujarati films such as Yashoda, Chhanu Chamaklo and Rupiyo Nach Nachave. He was also part of the beloved television series Shaktimaan, a role that introduced him to viewers beyond regional cinema.

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