Rekha Gupta clears Rs 1,668 crore new BR Ambedkar University campus in North Delhi: Check key details

New Delhi:

To strengthen higher education infrastructure in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (June 24) approved the construction of a new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi in Dheerpur, North Delhi, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,668 crore. The new campus is expected to expand access to quality, modern, and future-ready higher education in the national capital and provide world-class academic facilities to thousands of students.

The Expenditure Finance Committee of the Delhi government, chaired by CM Gupta, approved the project. Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Education Minister Ashish Sood, and senior officials from the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Delhi government's Public Works Department will now undertake the next stages of implementation.

The new Ambedkar University campus to be developed in Dhirpur will not only enhance Delhi's capacity in higher education but will also set a new standard for a modern, inclusive, and sustainable educational environment.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Building of proposed BR Ambedkar University campus

Campus to accommodate 5,400 students

According to the Chief Minister, this state-of-the-art campus, to be developed on an area of ​​approximately 20 hectares (50 acres), will be developed in a phased manner to accommodate approximately 8,000 students.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Proposed BR Ambedkar University campus

In the first phase, the campus will have the capacity to accommodate 5,400 students, along with hostel facilities for 840 students, and residential facilities for faculty and staff will also be provided.

The new campus will include modern academic blocks, a central library, an administrative building, student facilities, a grand auditorium with a capacity of 2,500 seats, sports infrastructure, and parking facilities.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Sports complex at BR Ambedkar University campus

Campus to be developed in GRIHA 5-Star Rating standards

The new campus will be developed in accordance with Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) 5-star rating standards, with a focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly infrastructure. This will include the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and geothermal power, rainwater harvesting systems, wastewater recycling, and modern water conservation and management systems.

According to the government, the project has already received key statutory clearances, including approvals from the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and the Delhi Fire Service, paving the way for smoother execution.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Location of proposed BR Ambedkar University campus

Also Read: Delhi govt to provide cashless medical facility to construction workers: Check benefits, eligibility

Also Read: Delhi's big housing push: Slum rehab cut-off extended to Jan 2025; 20 lakh to benefit