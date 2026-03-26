Siddhivinayak Temple theft: 8 staff held as cash skimming syndicate ran for two months in Mumbai

Mumbai:

Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple has been rocked by a startling theft case in which several members of its own workforce were allegedly siphoning off donation money. The police have so far arrested eight people and recovered around Rs 80,000 in cash. Investigators found that the misappropriation took place when donation boxes were being shifted from one room to another. During this movement, the accused quietly slipped out currency notes using their fingers so that the missing money would go unnoticed. According to officials, this activity had been continuing for nearly two months without raising suspicion.

Staff members under scanner

The probe has revealed that the accused were on duty at the time and allegedly shared the stolen cash among themselves. Their method was slow and calculated, designed to avoid detection. After the temple trust lodged an FIR on Saturday (March 21), the police acted promptly which led to multiple arrests within hours.

Those taken into custody have been identified as Rajendra Pendurkar, Sharad Ghadi, Sameer Shivalakar, Arvind Kadge, Anil Rahate, Padmakar Aadkar, Abhishek Mulik and Mahendra Bhaije. While some have been placed in police custody for interrogation, others have been sent to judicial custody. Authorities believe more revelations are likely as the investigation progresses.

Probe continues

Officials are now examining whether more employees were part of the suspected skimming network and if the theft involved a larger amount than what has been recovered so far. With the case gaining public attention, security protocols at the temple are expected to undergo significant review, as per officials.

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