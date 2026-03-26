Iran's navy chief Alireza Tangsiri, responsible for Strait of Hormuz closure, killed in Israeli strike

Tehran:

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Times of Israel reported, quoting officials.

Bandar Abbas lies along the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint that connects the Persian Gulf to global shipping routes and carries nearly 20 per cent of the world's traded oil and natural gas during peacetime.

It was not immediately clear whether Tangsiri was killed in a strike carried out by Israel or the US, or under what circumstances.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iran, and the Israel Defense Forces did not comment on the strike.

The reported killing of Tangsiri marks a significant development in the conflict, given the central role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC Navy) in Iran's maritime operations and its strategic positioning in the Gulf region.

Who was Alireza Tangsiri?

Alireza Tangsiri, born in Bushehr Province, rose through the ranks of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy after serving during the Iran-Iraq War and the so-called Tanker Wars, which marked the United States' first direct confrontation with Iran in the 1980s.

He later commanded the IRGC Navy's 1st Naval District in Bandar Abbas and served as deputy commander from 2010 to 2018, before taking charge as the force's chief in August 2018.

In recent weeks, Tangsiri had adopted an increasingly aggressive posture regarding Iran’s actions in the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. Last week, he warned of retaliation against US facilities in the region, cautioning civilians and workers to stay away. "Our list of targets is updated. Oil facilities associated with America are now on par with American bases and will come under fire with full force," he had said.

The United States has repeatedly stated that neutralising Iran's naval capabilities is a top priority. Since the conflict began, Washington is believed to have targeted and destroyed around 100 vessels linked to the Iranian Navy and the IRGC.

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