PM Modi's stern message to Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'Masters of terror can hear from me directly...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the Kargil war martyrs to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war. The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.
TOP QUOTES OF PM MODI
- Today, this great land of Ladakh is witnessing the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal...
- I want to tell the masters of terror that their evil designs will never succeed. Our enemy will be given a befitting reply. India will defeat every challenge coming in the way of development of Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir.
- Kargil Vijay Diwas shows us the sacrifice made for nation is remembered forever. Those soldiers will be remembered forever and we are indebted to the sacrifice. During the Kargil war I was among the soldiers of the war, and being here again has taken me back to those times. It was the most difficult terrain and I bow my head for the martyrs of Kargil war.
- Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war.
- Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply....
- Be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir, India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development. In a few days, on August 5, it will be 5 years since Article 370 was abolished. Jammu and Kashmir is talking about a new future, talking about big dreams... Along with infrastructure development, the tourism sector is also growing rapidly in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. After decades, a cinema hall has opened in Kashmir.
- After 3 and a half decades, Tazia procession has been taken out in Srinagar for the first time. Our heaven on earth is rapidly moving towards peace and harmony...
- I am happy that our army has given a list of 5000 items that will be made and not procured from outside country.