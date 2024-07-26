Friday, July 26, 2024
     
  Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Seine set for historic Parade of Nations for 33rd Summer Games
Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Seine set for historic Parade of Nations for 33rd Summer Games

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: The Seine River is set to host the opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Games in Paris with over 100 boats to carry more than 10,000 athletes in the Parade of Nations on Friday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 21:33 IST
Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony event
Image Source : GETTY Seine river to host Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony event

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Athletes Parade Live Updates

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics Games will take place in a river. The Seine River will host the much-awaited opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Games on Friday as over 10,000 athletes set to represent their countries in the historic Parde of Nations. 

Flagbearers PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal will lead the Indian contingent of 78 members in the opening ceremony. Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, will be the first to appear in the Parade of Nations which will begin after 11 pm IST. 

Live updates :Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates

  • Jul 26, 2024 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Lady Gaga and Celine Dion to perform tonight

    The veteran Canadian singer Celine Dion and American star Lady Gaga will light up the opening ceremony with their performance tonight.

  • Jul 26, 2024 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Team India to feature 78 atheletes

    The Indian contingent will feature 78 athletes from 12 sports disciplines in the Nations Parade today.

    The star badminton player PV Sindhu and table tennis ace Sharath Kamal are India's flagbearers for the 33rd Summer Games.

    Prominent athletes from the 12 disciplines:

    • Archery: Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai.
    • Badminton: PV Sindhu
    • Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain
    • Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla
    • Golf: Shubhankar Sharma
    • Hockey: Krishan Pathak, Nilakanta Sharma and Jugraj Singh
    • Judo: Tulika Mann
    • Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan
    • Shooting: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Anish.
    • Swimming: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu
    • Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra
    • Tennis: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal and Sriram Balaji.
  • Jul 26, 2024 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Team India is ready for the Parade of Nations

  • Jul 26, 2024 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the highly anticipated opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

    Paris is set to host the 33rd Summer Games with the whole world hoping for a memorable start to the event at the Seine River. The opening ceremony promises the biggest-ever event in Games' history as over 10,000 athletes from 204 nations set to participate in the Parade of Nations. 

    So, stay tuned to receive regular live updates here.

