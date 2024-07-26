Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Seine set for historic Parade of Nations for 33rd Summer Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Seine river to host Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony event

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live: Athletes Parade Live Updates

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics Games will take place in a river. The Seine River will host the much-awaited opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Games on Friday as over 10,000 athletes set to represent their countries in the historic Parde of Nations.

Flagbearers PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal will lead the Indian contingent of 78 members in the opening ceremony. Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, will be the first to appear in the Parade of Nations which will begin after 11 pm IST.