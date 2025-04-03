JDU leader resigns from party over its stand on Waqf Bill, says 'I am disheartened' Waqf Bill: JD(U), a key NDA ally, backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, while emphasising its commitment to Muslim welfare and secularism.

Waqf Bill: Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigned from the party and all his posts over the party's stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Waqf Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha late at night, with JD(U), an NDA ally, supporting it despite widespread opposition.

In a letter to JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ansari expressed deep disappointment over the party's support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. He said that millions of Indian Muslims had trusted JD(U) to uphold secular values, but that faith was now shattered.

'I am disheartened': Ansari

Ansari criticized JD(U) leader Lalan Singh's speech in the Lok Sabha, calling the bill anti-Muslim and a violation of constitutional rights. He also described it as discriminatory against the Pasmanda Muslim community.

In his letter to Kumar, he said, "Millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith in you as a flag bearer of a truly secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered. The stand taken by JD(U) on the Waqf Bill Amendment Act 2024 has deeply shocked millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and activists. We are extremely disheartened by the manner in which Lallan Singh delivered his speech and supported this bill in the Lok Sabha."

Regretting his years of service to the party, he announced his resignation from its primary membership and all other responsibilities. "The Waqf Bill is against Indian Muslims, and we cannot accept it under any circumstances. This bill violates several fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. It humiliates and insults Indian Muslims while also being discriminatory against the Pasmanda community. Neither you nor your party seem to realize this. I regret dedicating many years of my life to the party. Therefore, I am voluntarily resigning from the primary membership and all other responsibilities within the party," he said.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill in the early hours of Thursday, after nearly 12 hours of debate. The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

