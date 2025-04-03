Here's everything you need to know about Akshay Kumar's big revelation on Kesari Chapter 3 The powerful trailer of Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 was released on Thursday. Before the release of the second part of Kesari, the actor has given a big update on its third part.

Akshay Kumar's name is included in the list of select actors who understand the need for all kinds of characters very well. His work has been appreciated in films ranging from action to the comedy genre. These days the actor is in the news for his most awaited film Kesari: Chapter 2. Today the makers have released its powerful trailer. The cast of the film and others including Karan Johar were present at the trailer launch event in Delhi. Even before the release of Kesari 2, he gave a big update on the third part of Kesari. He has revealed on which great warrior Chapter 3 of Kesari will be based.

The third film of the Kesari franchise was announced

The film Kesari was released in 2019. In this, Akshay Kumar played the role of Havildar Ishar Singh. The film showed how 21 Sikhs had put their lives on the line in the Battle of Saragarhi. After this, the second chapter of the Kesari franchise is releasing next weekend and is based on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. Ananya Pandey will also be seen with Akshay in the movie along with R Madhavan. Cinema lovers are eagerly waiting for this film. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar announced Kesari Chapter 3.

Kesari 3 will be based on this great warrior

At the trailer launch event of Kesari 2, Akshay talked about the next part of Kesari. He said, 'Now we have to prepare for Kesari 3 together. I was talking about this this morning. We are thinking of making it on Hari Singh Nalwa, what do you say? We will show the pride of Punjab to everyone.'

Who was Hari Singh Nalwa?

Those who know history would know that Hari Singh Nalwa was the most famous warrior of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army. Let us tell you that he was the governor of Kashmir, Hazara and Peshawar and came into the limelight for his victory against the Afghans. He played an important role in stopping the attacks on Punjab. Apart from this, he showed his bravery in the battles of Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud.

