SL vs IND, 1st T20I pitch report: How will Pallekele International Cricket Stadium play during series opener?

The T20I series opener between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday will give way to a new dawn.

Both units will take the field under two new captains who have delivered eye-catching performances in the shortest format of the game recently and are now looking to impress with their leadership abilities.

India have named Suryakumar Yadav as captain in T20Is over Hardik Pandya primarily taking the latter's fitness concern. Suryakumar has led India in seven T20Is whereas Asalanka has captained the Lankan Lions in just two games.

Both players will be confident in their leadership abilities leading into the first T20I as they have already impressed as skippers. While Suryakumar has lost only two and won five games as captain, Asalanka is coming into the series after guiding Jaffna Kings to their fourth Lanka Premier League (LPL) title.

There is one more similarity between the two sides. Both outfits are about to go through a period of transition. India have to look at life beyond Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli in the shortest format whereas Sri Lankan selectors have confirmed that they have now moved beyond Angelo Mathews.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Based on the action that unfolded at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium during the recently culminated Lanka Premier League, spinners are likely to have more say in the first T20I.

The average first innings total at the venue during the latest season of the Lanka Premier League was 185. The pacers turned out to be fairly expensive as they leaked runs at an alarming economy rate of 10.58 runs per over whereas the spinners turned out to be the go-to option for their captains, conceding runs at an economy rate of just 7.64 per over.

India squad

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

Sri Lanka squad

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe