Is Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia making her debut opposite Agastya Nanda in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis?

Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia is reportedly making her debut opposite Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who debuted with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies', is in the news these days for his second film. The youngster will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Ikkis', which was announced in March itself. A poster of which was also shared by Agastya himself on his Instagram. Now reports suggest that Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia is also going to make her Bollywood debut with this film.

Simar Bhatia is Akshay's sister's daughter

Speaking to Peeping Moon, a source revealed, 'Although Alka is shy to appear on camera and despite doing many films with Akshay, she has always stayed away from the limelight. At the same time, her daughter Simar has always been interested in acting and now she is completely ready to live her dream and make her debut.'

Simar Bhatia is excited about her debut

The source further added that Simar Bhatia is very excited about her first film. It is also being told that Simar Bhatia has bagged her first role based on her ability. Although not much information has been shared about her character, but she is going to be seen as the romantic lead with Agastya Nanda. Not only this, she has also shot for some of her scenes in Ikkis.

Ikkis is based on real life story?

The story of this film 'Ikkis', made under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. The film is based on the relationship between a father and son during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. In the film, Agastya Nanda will be seen in the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, while veteran and veteran actor Dharmendra will play his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal. Let us tell you that Arun Khetrapal is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. This film can be released in theaters next year in 2025.

