Sri Lanka survive last over scare against Pakistan; to face India in Women's Asia Cup 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Sri Lanka women chased down a tough target with a ball remaining in Dambulla on July 26, 2024

The Sri Lankan cricket team pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over Pakistan to enter the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday, July 26. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu smashed another match-winning fifty as Sri Lanka chased down a 141-run target with a ball remaining in Dambulla and set a mouth-watering final against India.

Pakistan managed to post a challenging total of 140 while batting first with the opener Muneeba Ali top-scoring with 37 runs. Sri Lanka struggled for consistency throughout their innings but survived a late scare to register a memorable win at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya.

More to follow...