Friday, July 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sri Lanka survive last over scare against Pakistan; to face India in Women's Asia Cup 2024 final

Sri Lanka survive last over scare against Pakistan; to face India in Women's Asia Cup 2024 final

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu continued her red-hot form by top-scoring with 63 runs off 48 balls as Pakistan failed to defend 140 runs in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final in Dambulla.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 22:56 IST
Women's Asia Cup 2024 semifinal
Image Source : PCB/X Sri Lanka women chased down a tough target with a ball remaining in Dambulla on July 26, 2024

The Sri Lankan cricket team pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over Pakistan to enter the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Friday, July 26. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu smashed another match-winning fifty as Sri Lanka chased down a 141-run target with a ball remaining in Dambulla and set a mouth-watering final against India.

Pakistan managed to post a challenging total of 140 while batting first with the opener Muneeba Ali top-scoring with 37 runs. Sri Lanka struggled for consistency throughout their innings but survived a late scare to register a memorable win at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.  

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement