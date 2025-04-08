Waqf Amendment Act comes into force from today, govt issues notification Waqf Amendment Act: President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf Amendment Bill which was passed by Parliament.

Waqf Amendment Act: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week, has come into force from today (April 8), the government said in a notification. The Ministry of Minority Affairs notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

President's assent on Waqf Bill

On Saturday (March 5), President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week. "The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the government said in a notification.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it post-midnight on April 4. It was passed in the Lok Sabha post-midnight on April 3, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP-led NDA strongly backed the bill, while the opposition's INDIA bloc stood firmly against it. Multiple Muslim organizations and opposition Members of Parliament have challenged the law in the Supreme Court. The ruling alliance has defended the legislation, calling it a step towards greater transparency and the empowerment of backward Muslims and women in the community. In contrast, the opposition has criticized it as unconstitutional and argued that it violates the rights of Muslims.

Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Waqf Act on April 16

The Supreme Court would likely on April 15 hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Centre, however, on Tuesday filed a caveat in the apex court and sought a hearing before any order was passed in the matter. The caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law.

