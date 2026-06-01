Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma achieve rare feat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch second straight IPL title

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru seemingly achieved the impossible and clinched their second straight IPL (Indian Premier League) title after they defeated Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1st.

The clash began with RCB coming in to bowl first, and the side put forth a brilliant showing with the ball and limited GT to a score of 155 runs in the first innings. Furthermore, the performance of Virat Kohli in the run chase helped RCB clinch their second straight IPL title.

Amidst the celebration, the duo of Phil Salt and Suyash Sharma joined a rare breed of players to achieve a spectacular feat. It is worth noting that this was Phil Salt's and Suyash Sharma’s third straight IPL title, an achievement that very few have been able to achieve in their IPL careers.

It is worth noting that both Suyash and Salt were a part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad in their IPL 2024 title-winning season and have been with RCB across the two seasons in 2025 and 2026.

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Rajat Patidar weighed in on winning the IPL once more

Furthermore, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar took centre stage and talked about how it feels to win the title once more. He expressed how he was feeling speechless at winning the IPL title once more.

“I think it feels superb. When we came here, lot of memories of last year, the way we played last year. But at the same time, we have to be more in the present and we felt good. I don’t have words to express, but I’m feeling good. (On the decision to field first and RCB’s performance in the field) It was a clear plan,” Patidar said after the game.

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