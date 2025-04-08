Violence breaks out in Bengal's Murshidabad during protest march demanding withdrawal of Waqf Bill When the procession moved from Jangipur to Umarpur to block National Highway 12, the police stopped them and a brawl broke out, in which two vehicles were set on fire.

Massive violence broke out in Bengal’s Murshidabad as a protest march was taken out from Jangipur PWD Maidan demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Bill. When the procession moved from Jangipur to Umarpur to block National Highway 12, the police stopped them and a brawl broke out, in which two vehicles were set on fire. More details will be added soon.

During the protest march, the agitators smashed the police vehicle and set it on fire. As tension prevailed in the area, police arrived to remove the protestors from the spot.

Amit Malviya reacts

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X and expressed anguish over the violent protest in Murshidabad, saying the West Bengal Police is struggling to rein in the violent Islamist mob rampaging through the streets of Murshidabad—possibly under instructions from Home Minister Mamata Banerjee herself.

“Her inflammatory speeches have directly contributed to the current unrest. As a so-called precaution, internet services in the area have been throttled to restrict the flow of information. This is the same region that witnessed repeated attacks on Hindus during the recent Kartik Puja celebrations. Several trains were brought to a standstill as tensions escalated. Mamata Banerjee’s spineless brand of Muslim appeasement is dragging Bengal dangerously close to the path of Bangladesh,” he said.

After the violence broke out, huge police force has been deployed in the area and several people have been taken to custody. Police said several cops were injured in the clash and it had to fire tear gas to disperse the rioters.