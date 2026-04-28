Gujarat local body election results: BJP defeats AAP, Congress, scores big in 15 municipal corporations

Ahmedabad :

The BJP is heading towards a landslide victory in the Gujarat local body elections, winning a large number of seats across the 15 municipal corporations and maintaining leads in the remaining ones where counting is in its final stages.

The local body elections, held on April 26, form part of a massive democratic exercise covering 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats. This makes it one of the largest grassroots level political contests in the state’s history.

In the 2026 elections, Gujarat went to polls for 15 municipal corporations, including 6 long-established civic bodies and 9 newly upgraded ones. The existing corporations are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar.

The 9 new municipal corporations were approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025, to address rapid urbanisation and improve infrastructure and governance. These include Anand Karamsad, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Porbandar Chhaya, Surendranagar Wadhwan, and Vapi.

Gujarat local body elections results: BJP continues dominant run in civic bodies

The BJP has won four of the newly-formed municipal corporations of Mehsana, Morbi, Nadiad and Vapi and is heading towards a comfortable win in the remaining 11 municipal corporations. Elections were held for the first time in the 4 newly-carved out local bodies. This will sum up for a landslide in all 15 municipal corporations of Gujarat.

Here are the detailed results

In Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the largest civic body with 192 seats, the BJP is leading with 95 seats, while the Congress has secured 9 seats. In Surat Municipal Corporation, out of 120 seats, the BJP is leading with 71 seats, while the Congress has secured 1 seat and others remain at zero.

In Rajkot, out of 72 seats, the BJP is leading with 40 seats, while Congress has 4 seats. Vadodara trends show BJP ahead with 32 seats out of 76, while Congress has 5 seats and others 1.

In Bhavnagar, out of 52 seats, the BJP is ahead with 22 seats, while the Congress has won 3 seats. In Mehsana Municipal Corporation, out of 52 seats, the BJP is leading with 36 seats, while the Congress, AAP, and others are yet to open their accounts.

In Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, which has 64 seats, the BJP is ahead with 28 seats, while the Congress, AAP, and others remain at zero.

In Vapi Municipal Corporation, out of 52 seats, the BJP is leading with 29 seats, while the Congress has secured 4 seats and others are yet to open their accounts. Morbi has witnessed a complete sweep by the BJP, which has won all 52 seats, leaving Congress, AAP, and others without any representation.

In Anand Karamsad, the BJP is leading with 27 seats out of 52, followed by Congress with 4 seats and others with 1. Navsari has seen an overwhelming performance by the BJP with 50 out of 52 seats, while the Congress has secured 2 seats.

In Nadiad, BJP has almost swept the polls with 51 out of 52 seats, while Congress has managed 1 seat. Porbandar Chhaya has BJP leading with 27 seats out of 52, while other parties are yet to open their accounts.

In Gandhidham, BJP is ahead with 21 seats out of 52, while Congress has secured 4 seats. Surendranagar Wadhwan has seen a dominant BJP performance with 48 out of 52 seats, while Congress and others have not secured any seats.

Overall, BJP has already taken control of 4 newly formed municipal corporations, Mehsana, Morbi, Nadiad, and Vapi, where elections were held for the first time. Congress has not opened its account in Mehsana, Morbi, and Nadiad, highlighting BJP’s dominance. Trends across all 15 municipal corporations suggest the party is heading towards a clear majority.

Municipal corporation-wise tally (won or leading)

Municipal Corporation BJP Congress AAP Others Ahmedabad 95 9 0 0 Surat 71 1 0 0 Vadodara 32 5 0 1 Rajkot 40 4 0 0 Bhavnagar 22 3 0 0 Jamnagar 28 0 0 0 Anand Karamsad 27 4 0 1 Gandhidham 21 4 0 0 Mehsana 36 0 0 0 Morbi 52 0 0 0 Nadiad 51 1 0 0 Navsari 50 2 0 0 Porbandar Chhaya 27 0 0 0 Surendranagar Wadhwan 48 0 0 0 Vapi 29 4 0 0

Also read: Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2026 LIVE