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Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes early leads after winning 43 seats unopposed

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Gujarat Municipality Election Results 2026 LIVE: The local body elections in Gujarat, where the BJP is the dominant party, are being seen as a precursor to next year's assembly elections. Counting of votes will begin shorly, and trends will be available soon on who is leading and who is trailing.

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026
Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Image Source : AI Generated
Ahmedabad :

Counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections, held on April 26, will be held today across 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats to ascertain results for one of the largest electoral exercises in the state, expected to indicate voter sentiment ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Before the counting begins, the BJP has gotten an early advantage as it won 43 seats unopposed across the 15 municipal corporations in the state.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent across the 15 municipal corporations. Polling percentages for other local bodies were higher, with municipalities recording 65.53 per cent turnout, district panchayats 66.64 per cent, and taluka panchayats 67.26 per cent.

The elections were conducted across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, covering a total of 9,200 seats. More than 4.18 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in this extensive democratic exercise.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the Gujarat local body election results 2026.

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Live updates :Gujarat Local Body Municipal election results 2026

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  • 9:27 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP opens account in Vapi Municipal Corporation polls

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has opened its account in the Vapi Municipal Corporation elections, where a total of 52 seats are at stake.

    The first result from the civic body has been declared, with the BJP securing all four seats in ward number 9.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Postal ballots being counted first for votes polled in Gujarat local body elections

    Vote counting began at 9 am on April 28, with postal ballots being taken up first. In the presence of representatives from various political parties, electronic voting machines were brought out from the strongroom to begin the counting process.

    After the completion of postal ballot counting, votes recorded in the EVMs will be counted.

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting of votes begins across civic bodies in Gujarat local body elections 2026

    Counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections began at 9 am, with visuals emerging from a counting centre at GEC College in Bhavnagar. Polling was held across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, covering around 9,200 seats.

     
     
     
  • 8:59 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    A look at voter turnout in Gujarat Municipal Corporation elections 2026

    Vapi recorded the highest voter turnout among municipal corporations at 72.29 per cent, followed by Morbi at 65.65 per cent and Porbandar Chhaya at 65.28 per cent. Nadiad saw a turnout of 63.66 per cent, while Gandhidham Adipur registered 61.56 per cent.

    Surat reported a voter turnout of 59.21 per cent, with Mehsana at 58.46 per cent and Jamnagar close behind at 58.14 per cent. Bhavnagar and Surendranagar recorded 54.84 per cent and 54.67 per cent turnout respectively.

    Vadodara saw 53.34 per cent voter participation, while Ahmedabad and Rajkot registered 51.81 per cent and 51.59 per cent respectively. Palanpur reported 48.84 per cent turnout, and Gandhinagar recorded the lowest at 46.03 per cent.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jamanagar Municipal Corporation Election Result: Fight on 63 seats, 1 elected unopposed

    Vote counting is being held in the Jamnagar district for the local body elections. In the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, one seat has already been declared unopposed out of 64 seats across 16 wards, while counting is underway for the remaining 63 seats. The fate of 206 candidates is sealed in electronic voting machines.

    In the Sikka municipality, 80 candidates are contesting 28 seats across 7 wards. For the Jamnagar district panchayat, one seat out of 24 has been declared unopposed, while 72 candidates are in the fray for the remaining 23 seats.

    At the taluka panchayat level, 5 out of 112 seats have been elected unopposed, and 326 candidates are contesting the remaining 107 seats.

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Over 25,000 candidates in fray

    The political fate of 25,637 candidates contesting 9,263 seats across 7,253 wards in various local self-government bodies has been sealed in electronic voting machines in Gujarat. In municipal corporations, 3,145 candidates contested 1,101 seats across 261 wards in 15 corporations. In municipalities, 5,441 candidates were in the fray for 2,239 seats in 656 wards across 84 bodies.

    At the district panchayat level, 3,059 candidates contested 1,038 seats in 34 bodies, while 13,871 candidates fought for 4,976 seats in 260 taluka panchayats. Additionally, 21 candidates contested 9 seats in by-elections held in 12 municipal corporations.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Visuals from a counting center in Ahmedabad

    All preparations are in place for the counting of votes today for Gujarat local body elections. Visuals from a counting centre in Ahmedabad. 

     

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    How many seats are reserved?

    Under the reservation system, 43 seats have been allocated to Scheduled Castes, with 33 reserved for women. Scheduled Tribes have been allotted 19 seats, including 12 reserved for women.

    For Other Backward Classes, a total of 142 seats have been earmarked, of which 139 are reserved for women. In the General category, there are 338 seats, with 318 set aside for women.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Candidates elected unopposed in 731 seats, over 9,308 to see contest

    Out of the total seats, candidates have been elected unopposed in 731, while direct contests will take place in the remaining 9,308 seats. A total of 25,551 candidates are in the fray, seeking to shape their political future.

    Around 4.19 crore voters are expected to take part in the voting process.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation stands as largest civic body in Gujarat

    Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is the largest civic body in Gujarat in terms of seat count, with 48 wards and a total of 192 seats. In contrast, most other municipal corporations in the state have between 13 and 30 wards, with seat strength typically ranging from 52 to 120.

    Major urban centres such as Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat also have higher seat counts due to their larger populations and expansive city limits. On the other hand, smaller corporations like Karamsad Anand, Nadiad, Morbi, and Vapi have comparatively fewer wards and seats.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP eyes dominance once again across Gujarat municipal bodies

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming for a clean sweep in Surat, fielding candidates for all 120 seats across 30 wards of the Surat Municipal Corporation.

    At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to make inroads in Gujarat. The party is viewing these local body elections as a key opportunity to strengthen its presence and build a support base ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Gujarat local body election statistics

    The election saw a total of 736 uncontested seats, while voting took place in 9,263 seats. Altogether, 25,537 candidates were in the fray across different local bodies. In municipal corporations, 15 bodies with 261 wards accounted for 1,044 seats. Of these, 43 seats were uncontested, with 3,145 candidates contesting the remaining positions.

    Across 84 municipalities, there were 656 wards and 2,624 seats. A total of 385 seats were uncontested, including 53 wards where no voting was required, while polling was held in 603 wards. The total number of candidates in municipalities stood at 5,441.

    District panchayats, numbering 34, had 1,090 electoral colleges. Of these, 52 seats were uncontested and voting was conducted in 1,038 seats, with 3,059 candidates participating.

    At the taluka panchayat level, 260 bodies comprised 5,234 electoral colleges. Only 2 seats were uncontested, while voting took place in 4,976 seats. A total of 13,871 candidates contested in these elections.

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Gujarat Local Body Elections
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