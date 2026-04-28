Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes early leads after winning 43 seats unopposed

Ahmedabad :

Counting of votes for the Gujarat local body elections, held on April 26, will be held today across 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats to ascertain results for one of the largest electoral exercises in the state, expected to indicate voter sentiment ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Before the counting begins, the BJP has gotten an early advantage as it won 43 seats unopposed across the 15 municipal corporations in the state.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent across the 15 municipal corporations. Polling percentages for other local bodies were higher, with municipalities recording 65.53 per cent turnout, district panchayats 66.64 per cent, and taluka panchayats 67.26 per cent.

The elections were conducted across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, covering a total of 9,200 seats. More than 4.18 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in this extensive democratic exercise.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the Gujarat local body election results 2026.