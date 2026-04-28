Blast damages railway track in Punjab's Patiala, unidentified body found; probe underway

Patiala:

The railway track in Punjab's Patiala was damaged after a blast took place near it on late Monday night, said the police on Tuesday. A body was also recovered near the blast site on the Shambhu-Ambala rail track after which a probe was launched.

However, it is not clear what caused the explosion.

According to the police, the explosion happened around 10 pm on Monday near the railway track which is dedicated to freight trains. After the explosion, senior police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and the Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), arrived at the spot.

Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force teams also reached the spot for an investigation. A team of forensic experts also reached there to collect samples.

"A low-intensity blast has taken place," Patiala SSP Varun Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. When asked about the body that was found near the tracks, he said the matter is being investigation, while adding that the body was in a dismembered condition.

Blast in Sirhind

Earlier in January, a similar incident happened after a blast took place on a railway track which was also a dedicated freight corridor in Sirhind in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district. The incident had happened on January 24, just two days before Republic Day, and it left the loco pilot injured.

The injured loco pilot was identified as Anil Sharma, the police had said, adding that the affected train was on a footplate inspection and was coming from Gobindgarh towards Sirhind.

Some unverified reports on social media had claimed that the attack was conducted by a banned terrorist outfit, Khalistan Zindabad Force. However, the police had refused to verify the claims and said a probe was launched.

“Last night, we received information that a minor blast took place here... The loco pilot sustained a minor cut on his cheek. He is out of danger,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh had said.