14 killed in Saudi Aramco helicopter crash near Ras Tanura, probe underway

New Delhi:

At least 14 people lost their lives when a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday, according to the country's state news agency. The helicopter went down under circumstances that are still unclear. Officials have not yet released details about the victims or the incident. The helicopter belonged to Saudi Arabia's energy giant Saudi Aramco. Saudi authorities confirmed that all 14 victims were Saudi citizens.

Officials have not yet shared further details about the flight or what may have caused the aircraft to crash.

Probe launched into the accident

An investigation has been started to find out what led to the crash. Authorities said it is too early to determine the exact cause, and more information is expected once the investigation progresses. The Saudi Ministry of Energy expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the families of those killed.

In a statement, the ministry said it prayed for mercy and forgiveness for the victims and extended its deepest sympathies to their loved ones.

“The ministry of energy extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased, praying that Almighty God grants them mercy and forgiveness and accepts them among the martyrs. Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return,” the ministry said in a statement carried by SPA.

The accident took place in Ras Tanura, home to the largest oil refinery in the West Asian region and one of Saudi Aramco's most important operational centres. The city is also known for hosting one of the world's largest crude oil export terminals.

Aramco's aviation operations

Saudi Aramco has used aircraft for its operations since 1934, when it began aerial mapping with a single plane. Its aviation division was separated into a dedicated subsidiary in 2023 and was later renamed Aloula Aviation.

Today, the company operates a fleet of more than 60 aircraft, supporting offshore operations, medical evacuations and logistics services across Saudi Arabia.

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