PM Modi addresses Seychelles Parliament, hails enduring partnership between two nations

Victoria:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the President and the people of Seychelles for conferring upon him the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', the country's highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles, PM Modi described the honour as a reflection of the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations.

"It is a special honour to stand before you as the first Indian Prime Minister to address this National Assembly... I bring with me the warm greetings and best wishes of 1.4 billion people of India. The first country in the Indian Ocean region that I visited as Prime Minister was Seychelles in 2015... I came here because I believe that Seychelles occupied a special place in India's vision for the Indian Ocean. As I return here after a decade, that conviction is stronger than ever. I'm delighted to join you as you celebrate 50 years of your independence," he said.

PM Modi recalls origin of India-Seychelles ties

Highlighting the historical ties between India and Seychelles, he said the relationship dates back to 1770, when five Indians arrived on a ship at Sainte Anne Island, long before the establishment of formal diplomatic relations 50 years ago.

PM Modi also created history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles, underscoring the growing strategic and diplomatic partnership between the two countries.

"Our friendship did not begin 50 years ago with the establishment of our diplomatic relations. It began much earlier, in August 1770. There were five Indians among those who arrived on board the ship Thélemaque at Ste Anne Island. That voyage showed the path to many more who followed. Over time, their stories became part of the story of modern Seychelles. It reminds us that the bonds between us were not created by the government. They were built by people, nurtured by families, and sustained by generations. The Indian Ocean made this possible. The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us. That is why we meet not as strangers, but as old friends," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlights Seychelles' maritime importance

Highlighting Seychelles' strategic maritime significance, the Prime Minister said the island nation should not be viewed merely as a cluster of islands in the Indian Ocean but as a major oceanic power.

"People look at a map and may see Seychelles as a group of islands in the Indian Ocean. But we see something much greater. We see a nation whose horizons stretch far beyond its shores. Your maritime domain extends across nearly 1.4 million square kilometres. This makes Seychelles not a small island state, but a large ocean country," he said.

Praising Seychelles' global leadership in marine conservation and the blue economy, PM Modi noted that the country had been at the forefront of sustainable ocean governance long before it became an international priority.

"Long before the blue economy became part of global discussions, Seychelles was already leading the way in protecting the marine ecosystem and advancing innovations such as blue bonds. Your country has helped shape important global conversations," the Prime Minister said.

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