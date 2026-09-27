Congo plane crash kills 17 in Kenge, two senior military officials among dead

Kinshasa :

At least 17 people, including two senior military officials, were killed after a Congolese army aircraft crashed in Kenge in Kwango province in the southwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to Al Jazeera. The aircraft was travelling from Kikwit to the capital Kinshasa on Friday when it developed a technical fault and attempted to land in Kenge.

According to Kwango Deputy Governor Remy Saki Bokinda, the aircraft crashed into a residential area after there was no landing strip available. The plane caught fire after hitting the ground.

Death toll rises to 17

The initial death toll from the crash was reported at 13. However, the number later rose to 17 after authorities brought the fire at the wreckage under control and recovered the bodies. Bokinda told reporters that authorities recovered 16 adult bodies and the body of a baby, taking the reported death toll to 17.

The crash occurred in a residential area in Kenge, raising concerns over the impact of the accident on the surrounding area. The aircraft was reportedly attempting to land after developing a technical problem during its journey from Kikwit to Kinshasa.

Two senior military officials among those killed

The Congolese army said two senior military officials were among those killed in the crash. They were Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende Joseph, First President of the High Military Court, and Lieutenant General Likulia Bakumi Lucien René, Auditor General of the FARDC.

The deaths of the two senior officers were also confirmed in a statement shared by the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo expressed grief over the crash and paid tribute to the military officials and other victims.

President orders investigation into crash

Following the accident, Tshisekedi ordered a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances and causes of the plane crash. In a post on X, the official account of the Presidency said the President had learnt with profound sorrow about the crash that occurred on Friday, September 25, 2026, in Kenge, Kwango Province.

The statement said information provided by the General Staff of the FARDC confirmed the deaths of Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende Joseph, Lieutenant General Likulia Bakumi Lucien René, as well as several other members of the delegation and crew.

The President, in his capacity as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, paid tribute to the victims and their commitment to the Republic.

President extends condolences to families

The Presidency said the President had instructed the competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the exact circumstances and causes of the accident. Tshisekedi also extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The President called on the Congolese nation to observe a moment of reflection and unity following the crash. The investigation is expected to establish what led to the aircraft's technical failure and the circumstances surrounding its attempted landing in Kenge.

(With inputs from ANI)

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