Backlash forces Vijay's TVK government to withdraw RTI exemption for Law and Order department

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu on Sunday made a U-turn and revoked an earlier order that exempted the Public (Law and Order) Department from the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The development comes after the opposition and TVK's alliance partners criticised the move, asking the state government to reconsider it.

"Government Order Ms. No 57 of Human Resources Management (R) department dated 21st September,2026, relating to exemption of the Public (Law and Order) Department under sub section (4) of section 24 of the RTI Act,2005, stands revoked," the fresh order stated.

The earlier order, dated September 21, had invoked the Section 24(4) of the transparency law to classify the Public (Law and Order) Department of Tamil Nadu as an "Intelligence and Security Organisation", which would shield it from public disclosures.

However, the order was criticised even by TVK's alliance partners, including Communist Party of India (Marxist), which described it as an "overt attempt" to turn Tamil Nadu into a "police state", calling for its immediate withdrawal.

"The Right to Information Act exempts only public sector law and order matters from its purview. Government officials are ordering surveillance of leftist organizations. Custodial deaths are occurring," CPI(M)'s MP Su Venkatesan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"The education department has been ordered to suppress student protests. The police are entering college campuses and arresting students. Struggles for legitimate rights are being suppressed through violence. In this context, exempting law and order matters from the Right to Information Act is deserving of severe condemnation," he added.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Congress, both alliance partners of TVK, described the order as "highly shocking", warning it would "pave the way for suppressing human rights" and urging the government to reconsider it.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the prime opposition in Tamil Nadu, also criticised the move and said the same tactic was being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to suppress people's voice.

"TVK blocks transparency by amending the RTI act to exclude the issues relating to Law and Order from RTI disclosures. To divert our attention they are raking up the “Mood” controversy. Outraging has become meaningless now. This is exactly from the BJP play book," DMK's spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said on X.

ALSO READ:

Will beef be served in Tamil Nadu govt-run student hostels? Here's what minister Vanni Arasu says